Nikola Jokic is now an NBA champion, and by the transitive property, so are his ginormous brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, and his teeny-tiny daughter Ognjena. He held Ognjena throughout the trophy ceremony, putting his huge victory cap on her tiny head and facilitating a few other silly antics. She's a great sports baby, and I hope this title is her first of many.

Confetti showers Nikola Jokic and his daughter as the Nuggets win the NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/Bl4nQZZdy8 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Using dad’s trophy as drums 🥁



The Jokic family 💕 pic.twitter.com/wmLVUCEIHs — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Lovely. They can all mercifully go home and watch some horse racing.