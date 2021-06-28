Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now
Death to the NCAA

NCAA Decides That Someone Else Can Pay Its Unpaid Athletes

Laura Wagner
6:16 PM EDT on Jun 28, 2021
NCAA president Mark Emmert listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1.
Anna Moneymaker / Staff

As several states prepare to implement laws that would allow college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness—laws that would overrule the NCAA’s “amateurism” regulations that prevent students from earning money from things like appearances and sponsorships—therefore giving a recruiting advantage to schools in states with such laws on the books, the NCAA is scrambling to craft a plan that allows it to save a shred of face.

In a statement today, the NCAA said that it’s proposing to suspend the rules related to NIL. The NCAA said that “college athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located” and that “athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.” The proposal, which goes to a vote before the Division I Board on Wednesday, would cover some 170,000 Division I athletes, and it’s expected that the other college sports divisions could follow suit.

The NCAA has long argued against allowing college athletes to have the same economic rights as all other students and earn money from their NIL; its about-face on the issue coming just days before the state’s NIL laws are set to go into effect on July 1, and a week after a Supreme Court ruling undermined portions of the NCAA’s amateurism rules, shows just how resistant the NCAA has been to adopting any sort of change of its own volition. And the slapdash nature of the interim policy (the New York Times dubbed it “hastily crafted”) perhaps shows just how confident the NCAA was that this day would never come.

If there’s a lesson to be taken from any of this, it’s in how hard and how long the NCAA resisted granting even the most basic earning power, the kind that poses no real threat to the organization’s bottom line or the exploitative nature of big-time college sports, to its athletes. Bullying the NCAA off of its position on NIL is a great victory for college athletes, but the real fight, the one that demands those athletes be fairly compensated by the institutions they enrich with their labor, will be much harder to win.

Recommended

Awesome! Supreme Court Rules That Exploited College Athletes Can Have Free Laptops

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

NCAA Decides That Someone Else Can Pay Its Unpaid Athletes

Death to the NCAA
Laura Wagner
NCAA president Mark Emmert listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1.

Spain Has Nothing Left To Fear

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Spain's players celebrate their fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Croatia and Spain at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 28, 2021.
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now

Riders Are Furious Over A Gory Start To The Tour de France

Cycling
Patrick Redford
Team B&B KTM's Cyril Lemoine of France is helped by medical staff members after crashing during the 1st stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Brest and Landerneau, on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

You Can Always Rely On Soccer’s Coaching Carousel To Produce Humiliations And Threats Of Violence

Soccer
Ray Ratto

See more stories