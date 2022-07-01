Miles Bridges Arrested For Domestic Violence, Mother Of Children Mychelle Johnson Posts Photos Of Injuries

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles and booked on a felony domestic violence warrant. The arrest was confirmed to ESPN by the Los Angeles Police Department; The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s records show that he was released on $130,000 bond and has a court date set for July 20. On Thursday night, Mychelle Johnson, who is the mother of Bridges’s children, posted photos of injuries she says Bridges inflicted on her.

Johnson’s Instagram post includes a photo of a hospital discharge form, which says she was diagnosed with “assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle.” Johnson’s post also includes a video of her young son recounting the incident, in which he says, “daddy choked mommy,” and describes Bridges throwing Johnson’s phone and shoes out the window.

Bridges, 24, was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, and became a restricted free agent Thursday. The Hornets released a brief statement to ESPN that said, “We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”