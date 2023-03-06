Mark Adams Has Some Top-Notch Excuses For Saying Racist Stuff And Spitting On One Of His Players

The Texas Tech men's basketball team lost by three points to Oklahoma State on Saturday night, bringing their conference record to an awful 5-13. They will face West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday and given how bad the Red Raiders have been, there were already plenty of reasons to expect and hope for a quick exit and a chance to begin moving on to next year. Well, here's one more: head coach Mark Adams has been suspended for saying some racist shit and spitting on a player.

According to ESPN, Adams was suspended indefinitely by the school after using a Bible verse about "workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters" during a private conversation with one of his players. ESPN reported that Adams was at first only reprimanded by athletic director Kirby Hocutt, but was then suspended so Hocutt can conduct a "more thorough inquiry of Adams's interactions with his players and staff." ESPN's report also says that Adams apologized to the team.

It's fair to wonder who told ESPN that Adams had apologized for his actions, because it certainly doesn't seem like it was Adams. Stadium's Jeff Goodman actually spoke to Adams, who tried to explain away his idiotic decision to use the concept of slavery as a coaching tool and was adamant that no apology was necessary. From Goodman:

Adams told Stadium that the comments he made were not racist, and that he was quoting a Bible verse when he told one of his players that there is “always a master and a servant.”



“I was quoting the scripture,” Adams told Stadium. “It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable.”



“I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams added. “I was quoting the Bible about that.”



Adams, 66, addressed the team the following day, but said it was to explain the situation. He said he did not apologize.



“One of my coaches said it bothered the player,” Adams said. “I explained to them. I didn’t apologize.” Stadium

The school is also investigating a separate incident from earlier this season in which Adams is accused of spitting on one of his players. Goodman reports that Adams also told the player, "I can spit on you whenever I want to." Adams told Goodman that he didn't remember saying that, and also uncorked this incredible excuse: "Adams told Stadium he had gone to the doctor, had a bad cough and slobbered on the player during the game."

The mind of a coach is an incredible thing. There are few fortresses of self-absorption sturdy enough to produce thoughts like It's actually not racist to use a slave-master analogy when coaching college basketball and How can you get mad at me for spitting on someone when I was sick? in such quick succession. This man's brain should be studied for science.