Skip to contents
NBA

Luka Doncic Floated In A Buzzer-Beater For The Ages

Giri Nathan
April 15, 2021 10:52 am
Luka Doncic celebrates after hitting a game-winner.
Justin Ford/Getty Images

Desperation heaves are a stylistic abomination. Only desperation floaters from here on. Everyone follow the lead of Luka Doncic on Wednesday night:

This buzzer-beater only gets sweeter with context: Grayson Allen, who is shooting 91 percent from the free-throw line this season, had just missed two at the stripe to leave the Grizzlies’ lead over the Mavericks at two. What better appetizer for a beloved player’s game-winner than a known villain eating shit?

The Mavs rebounded Allen’s miss and called a quick timeout. Doncic caught the inbounds with 1.8 seconds to go and dribbled by Dillon Brooks while apparently catching his right foot on Brooks’s foot, which sent him stumbling and ruled out normal footwork on a shot. So he let his momentum carry him into a leaning one-handed release with 0.2 on the clock. (Shame on Trae Young and Steph Curry for not having the three-point floater in their arsenal by now.) It’s a fitting highlight for Luka, whose outlier skill may well be his balance, and the ideal way to cap off a particularly saucy game. This dude’s career highlight reel is way too long for 22 years old.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Let’s All Salute LaMarcus Aldridge’s Cool-Ass Fadeaway

NBA
Patrick Redford
at American Airlines Center on February 6, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Activism, Branding, And Writing While Black, With Tyler R. Tynes

Podcasts
David Roth
Kevin Durant warms up before Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves in a meaningful t-shirt.

This Could Be The Thinnest NFL Draft In Living Memory

NFL
Kalyn Kahler

A-Rod Handles Breakup With J.Lo In A Normal And Human Way

MLB
Maitreyi Anantharaman
CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019.
See more stories