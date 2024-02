A tipster writes in to to alert us to the existence of a very large, very expensive, very stupid desk that apparently belonged to Curt Schilling.

Someone in Vermont is trying to sell the desk on Facebook for $12,000. Here is the seller's pitch:

This is/was Curt Schillings Desk I've been storing it for 10 years now,. Time to let it go, interested in trades or Best Reasonable Offer,.

I spoke to the guy that built it, he said it cost 15k to build, and would cost 25,000 today,.



🤷Plus it's Curt Schillings 👍👍



Huge Awesome Desk

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Huge Awesome Desk.

h/t Jason