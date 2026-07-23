LIV Golf Circling The Toilet From Whence It Sprung

LIV Golf's honchos, the poor suckers, are still out there scrambling around, looking for investors to keep their dipshit tour afloat after the Saudi Public Investment Fund suddenly booted them into the wilderness back in April. Now that LIV Golf has lost its utility as a sportswashing spectacle and as a wedge for market disruption, it is left with zero authentic value whatsoever. Nobody was clamoring for more golf, for golf with stupid team names, or for much noisier golf. A formerly endlessly resourced and attention-bloated LIV Golf couldn't bring the PGA Tour to its knees and thus force a merger, and now it is left to make an argument for itself, an argument that became comical the moment the tour was declared a dud by the most brazen and profligate entity in world sports. If the ROI on LIV is too lousy for the PIF, buddy, they are simply FUBAR, and possibly SOL.

Things are spiraling. LIV Golf was recently sued by one of its vendors, a Canadian technology company called Mobii Systems Group (the full complaint can be read at the bottom of this post). Mobii and LIV Golf signed a contract in January 2025 for the former to provide "integrated broadcast technology, streaming services, platform licenses, and related support services at all LIV Golf events in 2025 and 2026." In the complaint, filed July 17 in Florida, Mobii says that LIV Golf has been falling behind on invoices for services rendered, to the tune of approximately $925,000, and in late May attempted to squirrel out from under the remainder of the deal, covering the last handful of 2026 events. The complaint says that Mobii's "infrastructure, personnel, platform licenses, and cloud services" were built, tuned, and sized for the LIV Golf engagement, and that they are thus eating a huge loss of revenue, offset basically not at all by the sudden unexpected opening of their schedule. That plus the huge bill for unpaid invoices, says the complaint, adds up to over $1 million in damages.

There is at least one grimly funny highlight from the mass of exhibits attached to Mobii's complaint: In a letter from May sent to LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, Mobii CEO Greg Schultz describes getting a runaround from LIV's accounting department that will be familiar to anyone who has ever accidentally fielded a phone call from someone to whom they owe money:

On March 18th Matt Saunders confirmed to me that he had pushed Finance to move quickly on the outstanding invoices then in flight and confirmed the correct invoicing inbox for processing. On April 13th, via Slack, Andrew Lim confirmed that he and Denise Taylor had approved outstanding invoices, and again on April 23rd confirmed with AP that Mobii was on the payment list. On 30 April Kristin Xippolitos confirmed that Mobii would be added to the list of urgent payments. On 1 May Nick Connor confirmed by LinkedIn that he had met with Finance the previous day and that our bills had been marked as urgent and placed on the next payment run. On a call with Mobii on Friday 15 May, Nick advised that we should expect to receive USD 180,000 in payments imminently, a figure he confirmed had been agreed with LIV Golf's Accounts Payable team. The only payment received against any of these six commitments is USD 50,989.92 against INV-0083. That represents approximately 28% of what Nick committed to last Friday, and less than 5% of the wider outstanding balance.

With their shit thus out in the open, and with the walls already crumbling down around them, LIV Golf soon suffered another embarrassing setback. On Tuesday, one day after news of the Mobii lawsuit broke, another of their partner organizations, the Asian Tour, stiff-armed them into a latrine, announcing a proud new collaboration with the PGA Tour, LIV Golf's main rival and antagonist. This is the golf business equivalent of dumping your underemployed jerkoff of a boyfriend and immediately marrying his worst enemy, who is Brad Pitt. Per the new agreement, the Asian Tour will partner with the PGA Tour and the European tour "to help provide commercial and playing opportunities and establish a path for Asian Tour members to join European circuits," per ESPN. This effectively kerplodes a preexisting arrangement between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf, the latter of whom not too long ago forked over $300 million to buy into the alliance.

"Six years ago, it was right for us to do a partnership with LIV Golf, but given the circumstances now, we've had to look at other options," said Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant, per Golf Digest, pounding the flashing "No Shit" button with two hands. The new agreement is especially embarrassing for O'Neil, who reportedly pointed to LIV Golf's Asian Tour alliance as key to his "LIV 2.0" re-boot, as a way of partnering up for prestigious international events, for supplying a tier of players to power the promotion's relegation plans, and to gain access for LIV's players to the coveted World Ranking points they are otherwise denied due to LIV Golf being a hilarious joke of a tour.

The situation is becoming dire for LIV's remaining players. Their path back to the sport's respectable outfits is uncertain, and some of those who'd happily endure it are locked into contracts with this stupid foundering husk. For those for whom YouTube is not a viable Plan B, all that's left to do is play out this miserable season and hope O'Neil and his pals stumble into a pile of free money. Already LIV Golf is taking the eraser to the remainder of its 2026 schedule. A tournament planned for June in Louisiana was cancelled soon after the PIF announced plans to dump the tour; according to a report from WDSU News in New Orleans, the state of Louisiana made the call to yoink the tournament "until LIV can restructure financially and find additional sources of funding." This was a pretty severe reversal: The venue for the event had undergone an expensive renovation, paid for in public funds, and Louisiana governor Jeff Landry reportedly earmarked $3 million in hosting fees, anticipating a $70 million boon to the local economy. Per WDSU, the state accepted a $1 million reimbursement from LIV as part of the cancellation.

Next on the chopping block appears to be an August event planned for The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Plymouth, Mich. Martin Kaymer, the captain of LIV Golf's Cleeks team, told Ben Parsons of Today's Golfer on Wednesday that fans—ha!—should not expect that event to take place. What is significant about that, given LIV's whole team golf thing, is that this event is supposed to be the ballyhooed Team Championship, with a whopping $40 million in prizes.

"I know that Indianapolis most likely is happening," Kaymer told Parsons, recapping a recent LIV captains' meeting where players sought but were denied clarity about the promotion's future, both long-term and immediate. "There was a conversation yesterday. Michigan, highly unlikely." A decision about the team finale at Michigan is apparently due early next week; Kaymer set the odds of it getting the go-ahead at five percent. "It’s just a shame for the whole LIV Golf schedule if it doesn’t happen, and for the whole team thing, because we would love to play match-play against each other. That would have been really cool. But if it doesn’t happen, it is what it is and we just need to focus on hopefully 2027 and, you know, hit the reset button and try to be more independent next year."

In that case: Good news! With money-men, vendors, and partners fleeing the scene like rats from a burning ship, LIV Golf will be independent as hell going forward, whether they like it or not. Go forth, independently, straight into the nearest volcano.