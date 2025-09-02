Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari sits out after a crash.
James Sutton/Getty Images
Racing

Let’s Appreciate Some Photos Of A Dejected Charles Leclerc Retreating To The Grassy Wild

12:24 PM EDT on September 2, 2025

55Comments

Though history no doubt dates back before 2006, we have to start somewhere, and we may as well start with Kimi Raikkonen. After retiring from that year's Monaco Grand Prix after his car suffered a mechanical failure, Raikkonen walked off the track and, still wearing his helmet and racesuit and all, skipped out on the McLaren garage and instead journeyed to his own yacht, joining his "best mates from Finland, who've consumed their own weight in champagne and beer."

Fast-forward nine years to 2015, and Fernando Alonso, also miserably at McLaren, yet again innovated in the realm of suffering a mechanical issue and really wanting to be somewhere else. After his car broke down during qualifying at Interlagos Circuit, Alonso found his way to a lawn chair, where he peacefully folded his hands in his lap and tilted his head back, eyes closed, to bask in the sunshine. This was a formative F1 moment. It spurred a Sky Sports article entitled "Fernando Alonso sunbathing image was funny, says Ron Dennis," with a subhead reading, "'There's nothing wrong with a bit of humor,' insists McLaren boss."

This is the historical environment in which Ferrari's Charles Leclerc found himself after Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli spun him into the wall on lap 53 of Sunday's 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. Leclerc has his own charms, separate from Raikonnen and Alonso. He can give, depending on the moment, the same vibes as an easily beleaguered haunted doll, or some mournful beast trapped in a horror movie, which just happens when you spend your entire career so far within the Ferrari ecosystem. But his forebears have left such oppressively popular innovations in the field of mournful retirements; what was left for him to do?

Leclerc's answer: Sit on some dunes and strike a pose, looking into the far distance.

James Sutton/Getty Images
Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari sits on the embankment following his crash.
Kym Illman/Getty Images

It is important to reach out for emotional support during trying times.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari uses his phone on the embankment following his crash.
Kym Illman/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari looks on from the dunes after crashing out of the race.
The phone in Leclerc's hand appears to be upside down, suggesting that he is not actually calling someone but rather merely pondering.James Sutton/Getty Images

These photos may give the impression that Leclerc, like Raikkonen, went on a long journey, but forsook the yacht in favor of following the Transcendentalists and searching for truth in nature. It is important to clarify that he had not managed to escape far from the ongoing race—and the source of his suffering—at all.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari sits on the embankment following his crash.
Kym Illman/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on sitting on the embankment following his crash.
Kym Illman/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari looks on from the dunes.
James Sutton/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari looks on from the dunes after crashing out of the race.
James Sutton/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari sits out after a crash.
Depending on the photographer and pictute, Leclerc is multiply described in Getty Images captions as "sit[ting] out after a crash," "sit[ing] on the embankment," "us[ing] his phone on the embankment," or, my personal favorite, "look[ing] on from the dunes."James Sutton/Getty Images

Such is the power of photography. It can capture the darkest parts of the human condition: loneliness, futility, racing for Ferrari for seven years. Simply tweak the angle and lighting, and it can make you laugh—

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari sits on the embankment.
Kym Illman/Getty Images

—and then cry.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on sitting on the embankment.
Kym Illman/Getty Images
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Kathryn Xu

Staff Writer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Tennis

Naomi Osaka Is On To Her Second Act

September 2, 2025
Death To The NCAA

Alabama Football, Welcome To Mediocrity

September 2, 2025
Announcements

Defector And Immaculate Grid Present: The Guys Of The 21st Century

September 2, 2025
Death To The NCAA

It’s Time To Overreact To Arch Manning

September 2, 2025
Podcasts

The Most Evil NBA Jersey Sponsors, Ranked

September 2, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement