Kyler Murray And DeAndre Hopkins Combined For A Perfect Hail Mary

Hell yeah buddy, hell yeah, we’ve got a successful Hail Mary here, from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins. It is beautiful; it is perfect.

The Bills and probably also most people watching thought they’d sealed up a road win in Arizona after Stefon Diggs scored a long touchdown to give his team a four-point cushion with 34 seconds left. Instead, Murray somehow hit Hopkins right on the hands amid tight triple coverage and the big receiver made what might be the best grab of his career. (This one sadly didn’t count as a catch.) The Hail Murray is a perfect and perfectly bombastic statement for the QB who has most thoroughly made this season his own, and it rules that he gets a receiver as special as Hopkins to win games with.