Jaguars Junction: Week 18

We should all strive to be humble. But when you come from Florida's "First Coast," that can be difficult. Defying the doubters is a way of life down in "these parts," as we say in this region.

"You can't claim for France this area that has been occupied by natives for thousands of years just because you got off a boat and erected a stone column!"

Oh?

"You can't build a 19th-century tourist mecca in a land wracked by deadly yellow fever epidemics that will kill many visitors!"

Oh?

"You can't declare yourself the 'biggest city in America' just because you made your city limits the boundaries of the entire county!"

Oh?

"You can't name a bunch of majority-black public schools after Confederate generals!"

Oh?

"You can't be a major American city when your most vibrant cultural hub is the Meineke Car Care Center on Beach Boulevard!"

Oh?

And of course: "It's the end of November, and you're 8-3. You can't possibly miss the playoffs."

Oh?

Never bet against Jackson-ville!

“Jaguars Junction” is an independent source of football analysis unaffiliated with any professional sports franchise.