NFL

Jaguars Junction: Week 13

12:08 PM EST on December 1, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 30: Andrew Wingard #42 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after a victory against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images
77Comments

Jacksonville Jaguars move to 8-4 record on the season with another big win this week. Unimportant people gape in slack-jawed amazement. Many have asked me, "How did we get here?" Well it all started right where you would think—in Week 1. That's when the Jaguars scored a big win over Carolina Panthers, holding Panthers star Rico Dowdle to only 12 yards of rushing. Ever since then the Jaguars have been on a rocket ship to the moon. Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle remains trapped in his humdrum life, each new day a disquieting echo of the last. 

"Hi, Mr. Dowdle?"
"Hi, I'm Mr. Dowdle. You can call me Rico. Rico Dowdle."
"Welcome Rico. Or Mr. Dowdle, haha."
"Haha. Either is fine. Rico, or Mr. Dowdle. Rico Dowdle."

"Rico!"
"Yes, I'm Rico." 
"I knew that was you. Rico Dowdle!"
"Yes, I'm Rico Dowdle."
"Rico Dowdle! I'll be damned. Rico. Here he is. Rico Dowdle." 
"Yes." 

"Hi, what did you say your name was?" 
"Rico Dowdle." 
"Hi Mr. Dowdle. Or Rico. Which do you prefer?"
"Either is fine. Mr. Dowdle, or Rico, either way. I answer to both."
"OK Rico, I like that. Rico. Que Rico! Rico Dowdle, aka Rico."

"Hi, nice to meet you, Mr. ... Dowel?"
"It's Dowdle actually. Rico Dowdle." 
"Nice to meet you, Mr. Dowdle."
"Nice to meet you too." 
"Rico Dowdle. Nice to meet you, Mr. Rico Dowdle." 
"You too." 
"Mister Rico Dowdle." 

"Order 87 is ready. I have an order for Rico?"
"Hi, that's me."
"Oh wow. Are you Rico Dowdle?"
"Yes."
"Wow, Rico Dowdle. Very cool. Rico Dowdle. The one and only Dowdle. Rico Dowdle."
"That's me."
"Hi Rico Dowdle."

"The documents are all in order for you, sir. We'll just need you to sign them all and then the house is yours. Sign your name here: Rico Dowdle."
"Yes." 
"And here: Rico Dowdle."
"Yes."
"And here: Rico Dowdle."
"Yes."
"And then you're going to sign here, here and here. Rico Dowdle. Rico Dowdle. Rico Dowdle."
"Yes." 
"And one more: Rico Dowdle."

"Rico, do you take this woman to be your wife?"
"I do." 
"And Patricia, do you take this man, Rico, to be your husband?"
"I do."
"I now pronounce you man and wife. Congratulations, Rico. Congratulations, Mrs. Dowdle. You are now Mr. and Mrs. Dowdle. Mr. and Mrs. Rico Dowdle. The Dowdle family. Allow me to introduce you to The Dowdles: Mrs. Dowdle, and her husband, Rico. Rico Dowdle."

It's quite Rico (rich) to Dowdle (doubt) the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Jaguars Junction” is an independent source of football analysis unaffiliated with any professional sports franchise.

Hamilton Nolan
@hamiltonnolan

Hamilton Nolan is a journalist based in New York City. Subscribe to his work at HamiltonNolan.com.

