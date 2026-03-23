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Politics

ICE Agents Deployed To Nation’s Swamped Airports To Stand Around And Do Nothing

2:04 PM EDT on March 23, 2026

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Megan Varner/Getty Images
269Comments

The second government shutdown of the year, this one affecting only the Department of Homeland Security, went into effect on Feb. 14. While Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are still being funded by last year's One Big Beautiful Bill, and FEMA and the Coast Guard have funds to pay employees for several months, the Transportation Security Administration is shit out of luck.

Last week, TSA agents missed their first full paychecks. Some employees are still at work, with the promise of back pay when the shutdown ends. But others can't or won't forego paychecks. Hundreds have quit the agency over the last month, and others are just not coming in—more than half of TSA agents at one Houston airport called out sick this weekend, and more than a third in Atlanta.

Incredible scene: Travelers wait on hours-long security line at George Bush International Airport in Houston while Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” blasts through the speakers. (video shared directly with me)

Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T17:01:29.684Z

This shortage of TSA agents to process travelers has led to hours-long waits to pass through airport security. Baltimore: more than an hour. Houston: three hours. Atlanta: four hours. JFK Airport in New York is simply telling its travelers good luck, and not reporting wait times anymore.

Beginning this morning, the Trump administration has deployed ICE agents to airports across the country, ostensibly to help TSA with the bottleneck. In practice, they appear to be contributing as much and in the same way as when the NYPD "floods" the subways with officers who stand there and play Candy Crush all day.

Tonya Johnson, 46, has worked in the Newark airport for eight years, serving bagels, coffee and pizza in Terminal C. As she watched an ICE patrol pass by her workplace on Monday morning, she was not impressed. “I don’t know what their purpose is,” she said, adding, “They’re just standing there, and they’re in the way.”

It's not clear whether the idea to send ICE agents to airports was Clay Travis's or Donald Trump's. ("Mine. That was mine. That was like the paper clip. You know the story of the paper clip?" said Trump.) Either way, we'd like to take a moment to salute to the men and women of ICE for their service to heavy-handed metaphor. Some gave all. All had Cinnabon.

A US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stands watch inside Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 23, 2026. Immigration agents will be deployed in US airports beginning Monday, aiming to alleviate soaring congestion at security screenings amid a weeks-long budget standoff over President Donald Trump's mass deportation drive, officials said. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: ICE agents stand next to the security line at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Megan Varner/Getty Images
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Megan Varner/Getty Images
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 23: Federal agents are seen at the JFK airport as ICE agents have begun deploying at some U.S. airports amid the partial government shutdown in New York City, United States, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agents wait for an elevator at Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on March 23, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort. (Photo by Antranik Tavitian/Getty Images)
Antranik Tavitian/Getty Images
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 23: Travelers are seen standing in long lines outside of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 23: Federal agents are seen at the JFK airport as ICE agents have begun deploying at some U.S. airports amid the partial government shutdown in New York City, United States, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 23: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are seen at Terminal 1 of JFK as ICE agents have begun deploying at some U.S. airports amid the partial government shutdown in New York City, United States, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
Federal law enforcement agents, including some with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), stand inside Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 23, 2026. Immigration agents will be deployed in US airports beginning Monday, aiming to alleviate soaring congestion at security screenings amid a weeks-long budget standoff over President Donald Trump's mass deportation drive, officials said. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
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