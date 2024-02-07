Skip to Content
Journalismism

How To Tell Randy Moss From Randy Moss: A Defector Strategy Guide

1:23 PM EST on February 7, 2024

Randy Moss speaks at his NFL Hall of Fame induction; his bust has been replaced with the head of Randy Moss the journalist
Joe Robbins/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty; Edits by Dan McQuade/Defector
151Comments
Join the Discussion

The Super Bowl is in a few days, and the media is hyped. Martha Stewart’s website posted a story that did not use the words “Super Bowl,” instead using terms like “the year’s biggest football honor.” The New York Times claims a barber in New Brunswick—Canada, not New Jersey—received 50 requests for Travis Kelce’s haircut. There are seemingly thousands of stories about Taylor Swift.

Sports media wants content, too, and WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti booked Randy Moss to talk about who might receive the year’s biggest football honor. You probably know the most famous Randy Moss, the Hall of Fame receiver who now yaks on ESPN. But there is another Randy Moss, a sports journalist best known for covering horse racing for NBC and the Daily Racing Form. And after reading those two sentences, you definitely know what happened.

Now I have content to post on Defector. This clip rules. It’s particularly great that Boomer and Gio learn on air that the show has booked a different Randy Moss than the one they expected. The horse racing Moss is equipped to talk about the Super Bowl as well, however: He has worked for NFL Network.

Live screwups make for great TV, but I do feel for producer Al Dukes. Plus, Boomer Esiason was at one time a good union man, and literally blocked a bus of replacement players during the 1987 NFL players’ strike. (He eventually nearly destroyed the union, but we all contain multitudes.) So I would like to help. Here is a helpful guide for journalists, producers, on-air talent and anyone else who needs help telling the Randys Moss apart.

Randy Moss (football) Randy Moss (journalist)Age 46 (turns 47 in a week) 65 or 66Birthplace Rand, West Virginia Hot Springs, ArkansasResidence Charlotte Suburban MinneapolisHeight 6-4 UnclearColleges attended Florida State, Marshall University of ArkansasGames played in NFL 218 0Super Bowl rings 0 0Year inducted into NFL Hall of Fame 2018 N/APrimary area of coverage NFL Horse racingSecondary area of coverage NFL, OlympicsGot start in media 2013, with Fox Football Daily 11th grade, with the Arkansas GazetteBelieves he is part of the media “I am not part of the media”, 2013 quote Presumably yesYears at ESPN 2016–present 1999-2011Covered horse racing while underage No YesContributor to Daily Racing Form No YesHorse racing statistics invented 0 1, Moss Pace FiguresFootball segments invented 1, You Got Moss’d 0Has pretended to moon a crowd Yes Hopefully

Feel free to share this graphic far and wide. We here at Defector Media are committed to fair and accurate sports coverage at all outlets, not just our own.

Dan McQuade@dhm

Visual Editor. Runs defectorstore.com. Philadelphia-based, if you couldn’t tell. dhm@defector.com

