Skip to contents
Soccer

Here Is A Passionate And Not At All Coerced Christian Pulisic Recap Post

Ray Ratto
March 28, 2021 4:15 pm
Christian Pulisic of USA scores their side's second goal past Conor Hazard of Northern Ireland during the International Friendly between Northern Ireland and USA at Windsor Park on March 28, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Because Comrade Haisley is the editor on duty today, we are obligated to type something mildly substantial with the words “Christian” and “Pulisic” included in the text because our pal would totally turn in fabricated evidence against his entire family for three minutes with the great one. So here is his beloved, the Pulisic Himself, playing for your country (my country is the Duchy of Grand Fenwick, so leave me out of this) against Northern Ireland. The Americans have been awarded a penalty and here is the result:

Success, even if it is eminently mockable. The USMNT went on to win the match, 2–1. The sentence “The nation’s footballing poster boy stepped up to the plate and somehow managed to hit the back of the net with a respectfully very poor spot-kick” says it all. As Comrade Haisley said, “Even the best need a little luck sometimes.” Thus, love is sometimes blind forgiveness even in the face of the evidence.

Recommended

Sergiño Dest’s First USMNT Goal Was Jaw-Dropping

Ray Ratto
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Here Is A Passionate And Not At All Coerced Christian Pulisic Recap Post

Soccer
Ray Ratto
Christian Pulisic of USA scores their side's second goal past Conor Hazard of Northern Ireland during the International Friendly between Northern Ireland and USA at Windsor Park on March 28, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

As Terrible As They Are, The Buffalo Sabres Are Not The Worst Team In NHL History

NHL
Ray Ratto
The New York Rangers celebrate an empty net goal by Kaapo Kakko #24 against the Buffalo Sabres as Colin Miller #33 skates past the net at Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2021 in New York City.

Ousmane Dembélé Is Finally Back On Track

Soccer
Billy Haisley
France's forward Ousmane Dembele (C) celebrates with France's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and France's forward Anthony Martial (R) teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group D football match between Kazakhstan and France, at the Astana Arena, in Nur-Sultan, on March 28, 2021.

USA Today Opinion Writer: Booing Oral Roberts Is Cancel Culture

College Basketball
David Roth
Three Oral Roberts Golden Eagles players dance after their second-round NCAA Tournament win against Florida.
See more stories