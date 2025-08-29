Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Defector Up All Night

Have A Chill Time In The Labor Day Weekend Open Thread

3:22 PM EDT on August 29, 2025

Fans celebrate after Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland during their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Elsa/Getty Images
394Comments

Well shit, summer's over! We'll be trying to come to grips with that tragedy over the long weekend, and will be back to full blogging strength on Tuesday. Feel free to entertain yourselves here until then.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Why Your Team Sucks

Why Your Team Sucks 2025: Washington Commanders

August 29, 2025
Soccer

Everyone Wins When Manchester United Loses

August 29, 2025
MLB

Kyle Schwarber Had A Real Shot At Home Run History

August 29, 2025
Margin Of Error

Well, He Sent In The Troops

August 29, 2025
College Football

It’s Time To See What Arch Manning Can Do

August 29, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement