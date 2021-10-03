Gio Urshela Makes Catch Then Tumbles Into Dugout, Followed By Angel Hernandez

The New York Yankees, clinging to their one-game lead in the AL wild-card standings on the last day of the regular season, were scoreless with the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the sixth when Gio Urshela chased down a foul ball, fell into the visiting team’s dugout and … did he get it??

OH MY GIO URSHELA ‼️‼️‼️ 👀👀👀



Watch the #YANKSonYES and stream it on the YES app: https://t.co/0cgHA97Iau pic.twitter.com/Ls1cNAYkoB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 3, 2021

He did! Umpire Angel Hernandez made the call, and he was there to get a good look at the play because he too fell into the Rays’ dugout.

Video via YES

Urshela was shaken up but eventually walked back to his actual dugout under his own power. The shortstop stayed in the game, receiving applause and many comparisons to Derek Jeter. As for Hernandez, presumably everyone left him where he fell.