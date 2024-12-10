Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Media Meltdowns

ESPN Soccer Show Once Again Derailed By Fart-Like Noise

3:56 PM EST on December 10, 2024

ESPN FC studio reacts to a fart-like noise
Image via ESPN FC
46Comments

Monday's episode of ESPN FC's Extra Time was briefly disrupted by a sound that very much resembled a fart. Dedicated readers of Defector will recall that this sort of thing happened about three years ago on the same show, although in this instance, the noise was a lot more audible.

The crucial moment occurs at the 11:28 mark of the video below. You can't miss it. In the middle of answering a question about Nottingham Forest, soccer analyst Craig Burley hears a squeaky fart-like noise and has to laugh.

This disruption caused studio host Dan Thomas to start asking questions. "Who was that? What was that noise?" he said as the broadcast cut to Stewart Robson and Mario Melchiot from their respective remote locations. As everyone was struck with laughter, the blame game started:

ROBSON: [laughing] I—Mario!

THOMAS: Mario, man! What's going on?

MELCHIOT: I didn't do anything, man! I didn't—[laughter] ... No, never. Never in my life! No!

[brief pause]

BURLEY: So Enzo Maresca basically said to a lot of these players, who thought they were going to be part of the plans, "You're not part of the plans."

Maybe the FC should stand for Fart Central. The origin of the noise is impossible to determine with the available evidence, but we can tentatively rule out one suspect: Steve Nicol.

H/t once again to Matt

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Samer Kalaf@samer

Managing Editor

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

MLB

Dick Allen And Dave Parker’s Hall Of Fame Election Is A Victory For Baseball’s Cool Guys

December 10, 2024
TV

Netflix Can’t Even Do Commercials Right

December 10, 2024
Podcasts

Welcome To The New Era Of Normal Gossip

December 10, 2024
See all posts