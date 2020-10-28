Skip to contents
Politics

Donald Trump, On Californians Eating Spaghetti And Meat Sauce While Wearing A Face Mask: “It Looks Like You Got Into A Fight With Dana White, Where’s Dana, You Fought One Of Dana White, I Saw Dana White, Does Anyone Know Who Dana White Is?”

Lauren Theisen
October 28, 2020 5:42 pm
US President Donald Trump dances as he leaves after speaking during a Make America Great Again rally
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty

Speaking to a crowd in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday, with less than a week to go before the election, President Donald Trump commented on the well-known phenomenon of Californians eating spaghetti and meat sauce through their “special masks.”

“Boy, you know, when you have spaghetti and meat sauce that mask is not looking,” Trump told his supporters. “When you walk out it looks like you got into a fight with Dana White, where’s Dana? You fought one of Dana White I saw Dana White does anybody know who Dana White is? It looks like you got into a fight with one of his fighters.”

“You don’t have Christmas, you don’t have the Fourth of July, no,” the President added.

