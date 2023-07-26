Did Mitch McConnell Poop His Pants In A Room Full Of People?

Something happened to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today while he was trying to conduct a press conference:

What in the world just happened here pic.twitter.com/3oOqSEhYLU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 26, 2023

McConnell later returned to scene, and told reporters that he was "fine."

So the question is, what happened to Mitch? If you examine the footage of him returning to the press conference, I think you'll find your answer.

UPDATE: McConnell is back at the presser. pic.twitter.com/hrAdKXpAVX — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023

That is the gait and demeanor of a man who just had to have his ass un-pooped by one of his aides. Mitch crapped himself!

Onward!