Skip to Content
Defector home
Log In
Defector Up All Night

Did Mitch McConnell Poop His Pants In A Room Full Of People?

6:11 PM EDT on July 26, 2023

Mitch McConnell, seen possibly pooping his pants.
Screenshot: C-Span
492Comments
Join the Discussion

Something happened to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today while he was trying to conduct a press conference:

McConnell later returned to scene, and told reporters that he was "fine."

So the question is, what happened to Mitch? If you examine the footage of him returning to the press conference, I think you'll find your answer.

That is the gait and demeanor of a man who just had to have his ass un-pooped by one of his aides. Mitch crapped himself!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. While I have you here, please consider making a donation to our pal Tim Burke's legal defense fund. He's currently in a fight with the FBI and Fox News, and could use some help so he can get back to doing what he does best: capturing footage of Mitch McConnell possibly pooping his pants.

Onward!

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

Click here to try Defector for $1.08!
Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

It’s Too Bad Canada Was Better Than Ireland

July 26, 2023
Defector Reads A Book

Grab A Tortilla And Come Talk About All Of Cormac McCarthy’s Pretty Horses

July 26, 2023
Soccer

Zambia Learns How Unforgiving The World Cup Can Be

July 26, 2023
See all posts