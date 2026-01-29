Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Announcements

Dan McQuade, 1983–2026

7:50 PM EST on January 28, 2026

Dan McQuade sits in a blue chair, which is big and fake leather-ish, and has big arms on it. He has his head resting on his left arm, which is on the left arm of the chair. He has long light brown hair, a beard cropped to his face, and I dunno I'd say he's pretty handsome, but I am biased as I am the subject of the photo. Dan is wearing a red shirt with a grey and white tabby cat's face on it, with a rose under (and patially covering) the cat. Under that it says DEFECTOR with the 4 degrees slant logo. He has on blue shorts or pants (they're shorts, I know they're shorts), they're not jeans but they're not sweats, like a sort of inbetween situation. There's a hospital admit bracelet on his left arm. His right arm is on the other arm of the couch.
81Comments

Dan McQuade, our friend and colleague, died this week at the age of 43. He is survived by his wife and young son.

At the end of 2024, Dan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. The news of his diagnosis hit all of us hard, but Dan never lost his enthusiasm or his spirit. Some of us have worked with Dan for nearly a decade, and all of us have come to know him not just as a coworker, but as a great friend. 

Dan was a truly authentic and engaging person. His curiosity was relentless, and his interests were varied and idiosyncratic; his beliefs were righteous and genuinely held; his connection to his community was deep and meaningful. 

We miss Dan dearly, and will be honoring his memory more thoroughly in the days and weeks to come. For now, though, we are going to slow down the site for a bit to be with our families, our friends, and each other. Over the next few days, some of our favorite stories that Dan published here at Defector will be curated on the homepage. We hope you’ll read and enjoy them. 

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Cycling

Double Kangaroo Chaos Will Reverberate Across The Cycling Season

January 28, 2026
Podcasts

How Do You Make A Podcast When The World Is On Fire?

January 28, 2026
NFL

Bill Belichick Becomes The Target Of Someone Else’s Pettiness, For A Change

January 28, 2026
NFL

Heartwarming: Miserable Man Frustrated In Ultimately Insignificant Way

January 28, 2026
Politics

Lindsey Graham Has Waited Decades For The Chance To Obliterate Iran

January 28, 2026
NFL

This Season Belongs To Sam Darnold

January 27, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement