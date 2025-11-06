Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies By Suicide At Age 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide on Thursday in Texas, according to law enforcement. He was 24 years old.

Frisco Police said they got a call late Wednesday night from the Texas Department of Public Safety, asking them for help finding a vehicle they had been pursuing that had entered the city. Per the police statement, state troopers found the crashed vehicle, on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway, but Kneeland wasn't inside. While officers looked for him, police said they learned that Kneeland had "expressed suicidal ideations."

Law enforcement said they found Kneeland a little after 1:30 a.m. They believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kneeland's agent later released a statement confirming the death.

Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland has tragically died at the age of 24, his agent tells The Insiders and @slaternfl.bsky.social.His statement. — Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet.bsky.social) 2025-11-06T15:16:39.931Z

Kneeland's family issued a statement to The Dallas Morning News:

We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief. As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field—as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community. During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn’s life and legacy.

The Cowboys put out a statement calling Kneeland "a beloved teammate and member of our organization," sending thoughts and prayers to Kneeland's girlfriend and family. The NFL in its statement said the league was "deeply saddened" and sent its thoughts and prayers to Kneeland's girlfriend, family, friends, and teammates.

The Cowboys drafted Kneeland out of Western Michigan in the second round with the 56th pick overall in the 2024 NFL draft. He accomplished his football dream two months after his mother died, which the Morning News wrote about in a June 2024 feature about one of the newest members of the local team. Just days ago, he delivered a star performance, recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown in the team's Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals. His great uncle, Preston Kneeland, told the Morning News that he talked with his nephew on Tuesday and congratulated him on his first NFL touchdown.

"He was an outstanding young man," Kneeland told the paper. "He was the gentle giant. He was just an outstanding dude, and we loved him very much."

The final cause of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for people in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call or text 988. Or visit 988lifeline.org.

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.