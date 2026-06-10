Conducting A Mid-Finals Vibe Assay, With Devon Walker And Will Menaker

As of publication, the New York Knicks maintain a 2-1 edge in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. It's been an entertaining, nervous, and extremely high-level series, and this week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I sought out two returning champions. Devon Walker, comedian and podcaster and generally very funny internet person, is a big Spurs fan; he expressed his loathing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and discussed his optimism about his team's youngsters. Then, Will Menaker, co-host of the great Chapo Trap House, joined us to complain about Donald Trump and his cadre of evil scumbags fucking up the vibes, and made a case for Knicks fans to remain calm and level-headed.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!