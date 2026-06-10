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Conducting A Mid-Finals Vibe Assay, With Devon Walker And Will Menaker

12:20 PM EDT on June 10, 2026

US President Donald Trump sits next to Knicks owner James Dolan as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Saul Loeb/Getty Images
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As of publication, the New York Knicks maintain a 2-1 edge in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. It's been an entertaining, nervous, and extremely high-level series, and this week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I sought out two returning champions. Devon Walker, comedian and podcaster and generally very funny internet person, is a big Spurs fan; he expressed his loathing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and discussed his optimism about his team's youngsters. Then, Will Menaker, co-host of the great Chapo Trap House, joined us to complain about Donald Trump and his cadre of evil scumbags fucking up the vibes, and made a case for Knicks fans to remain calm and level-headed.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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