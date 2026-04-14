Chappell Roan And Jorginho Are No Longer Beefing

Everyone gather 'round for a beef update. The beef update is this: Chappell Roan and Jorginho are no longer having one.

According to Jorginho, that is. The Flamengo midfielder, who started this whole beef cycle several weeks ago with an Instagram post, has now declared it finished with yet another Instagram post. After accusing one of Roan's security guards of being rude and mean to his 11-year-old daughter at a hotel in São Paulo, the soccer star is now ready to chalk the whole thing up as a misunderstanding.

"I made my initial statement in the heat of the moment, after hearing that my child and wife had been approached by an adult male security guard in an intimidating way," said Jorginho in his statement. "Since then, I have become aware of new information that has changed my understanding of parts of what happened."

Jorginho goes on to explain that Roan reached out to him and his wife, Catherine Harding, and convinced them that she did not sic a security guard on their child. Jorginho also acknowledged that the security guard himself has since come forward to clarify that he was at the hotel working for another person, and was not employed by Roan. "As far as I am concerned, this matter is closed," reads the final line of the statement.

So, just to recap: Harding, who was on The Voice UK and once used to be married to Jude Law but is now married to Jorginho, took her and Law's daughter, Ada, to São Paulo to see Roan headline Lollapalooza Brasil, and were accosted by a mysteriously affiliated security guard after Ada spotted Roan in the lobby of the hotel where they were both staying. Jorginho put out his initial statement claiming that the notoriously prickly pop superstar had unleashed her goon on his family, which elicited competing front-facing videos from Roan and Harding, in which they laid out their own version of events. Now, almost a month later, Jorginho has decided that this actually was all just a big misunderstanding.

Thus brings us to the conclusion of one of the sillier celebrity stories of the year. Hopefully everyone enjoyed it while it lasted, because it's unlikely that the next inconsequential celebrity scandal will involve such a sheer variety of proper nouns.