Cathy Vs. Phee In The Basketball Court Of Public Opinion, With Jordan Robinson And Maitreyi Anantharaman

12:49 PM EDT on October 7, 2025

The auntion convenes
Art by Harry Krinsky
This past week saw the biggest WNBA action of the season: Games 1 and 2 of the WNBA Finals, yes, but also the opening two rounds of the WNBPA vs. WNBA collective bargaining showdown in the court of public opinion. As such, Harry and I were joined by two guests on this week's Nothing But Respect to talk through both conflicts. Jordan Robinson of the great Women's Hoops Show joined us, as did returning champion Maitreyi Anantharaman, live from Las Vegas, on the casino floor, in between dice rolls.

There's ball-knowledge dispensed (Jordan is a skilled hooper), and the second half turned into an unintentional episode of Namedropping as we talked forever about Cathy.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

