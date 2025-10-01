A Double Dose Of ‘Nothing But Respect,’ With Maitreyi Anantharaman And Max Wolf Friedlich

This week's episode of Nothing But Respect is in fact two episodes, because what was initially planned as two half-size chats blossomed into two full-size chats, and Harry and I wanted to make sure both guests stood out. The first episode, with Maitreyi Anantharaman, concerns the state of the WNBA playoffs, and while there is some now-dated Fever–Aces chat, I think that stuff is A) good, and B) not that dated. Also the rest of it is really good, and it functions as a backdoor look at basically every Aussie in the league besides Ezi Magbegor.

The second episode, with playwright Max Wolf Friedlich of Job fame, concerns the psychic state of Knicks fandom, why it feels so great to root for bad teams, and his recent essay in i-D about working on the team that runs Lil Miquela, a bizarre AI influencer project that was ahead of its time (derogatory).

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!