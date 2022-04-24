BenWatch: Ah, Well, Nevertheless!

A few days ago, the sourced-up NBA knowers spoke as one, prophesying that Ben Simmons would return to the court for Game 4 of his team’s now-futile series against the Celtics. Yes, that would have meant that his two most recent appearances might have come in games in which his team was bounced from the playoffs, but it was to be a nice milestone for Simmons on his way back to being a full-time player. Well! About that!

Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2022

His back hurts.

ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2022

In fairness, the Nets’ situation is certainly beyond the rustiest man in the NBA’s capacity to save, but also, man, a championship contender also traded James Harden for him and is currently getting worked in the first round of the playoffs. Simmons got raked over the coals by former players and TV yellers alike, to the point that we must consider the possibility that he’s a Machiavellian operator who is sacrificing himself so people stop asking how it is possible that Kevin Durant has 19 made shots and 17 turnovers.

Stephen A. Smith unleashes on Ben Simmons. 😳



pic.twitter.com/f0x426QSe7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 24, 2022

