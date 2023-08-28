Bees Buzz Baltimore Bullpen, Bother Buff Baseball Bros

Rockies pitcher Ty Blach was three pitches into the bottom of the first when it happened. The game was delayed. Colorado and Baltimore would not be able to resume play until a bee swarm was removed from the outfield at Camden Yards.
The bees congregated in left field. The Rockies’ Nolan Jones moved away and motioned to Baltimore groundskeeper Nicole Sherry about the buzz in the outfield. Orioles bullpen coach Tim Cossins told the brodcast: “We have a bee situation out here.” The Baltimore Banneralso helpfully adds: “At one point, Mr. Splash in the outfield Bird Bath section sprayed water at the bees.” The Baltimore Sun got an official statement from the team: “The swarm has been identified as honey bees, and are now calmed down.” Yeah, no thanks to Mr. Splash!
A job well done to the camera operators from the game telecast: They captured some excellent bee reaction shots.