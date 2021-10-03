Bask In These Perfect Calls Of The Mariners Keeping Their Playoff Hopes Alive

The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays all did their part Saturday afternoon to preserve the possibility of the most chaotic outcome, a four-way AL wild-card tie. The Yankees were walloped 12-2 by the Rays, and their divisional rivals did the necessary amount of walloping to keep pace, which meant the Mariners had to beat the Angels in the night game to keep their unlikely run going. They almost blew it in the top of the eighth inning when Paul Sewald gave up a three-run dinger to Jared Walsh, giving L.A. a 4-3 lead, but Mitch Haniger kept Seattle’s dream alive in the bottom of the frame.

The Mariners outfielder did so in the most dramatic scenario, smacking a hit into left field with a full count, two outs, and the bases loaded, for a 5-4 lead. It was a pure moment of bliss for Mariners fans, made even sweeter by an inspired call from TV play-by-play broadcaster Dave Sims.

Lead radio broadcaster Rick Rizzs also rose to the occasion and delivered a stellar call of Haniger’s pivotal hit.

“The crowd is going bonkers here at the corner of Edgar & Dave!”



You gotta love Rick Rizzs on the call. pic.twitter.com/DJbReS9RfL — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 3, 2021

Haniger finished the game with five RBI, and Drew Steckenrider closed out the ninth as Seattle won, 6-4. To keep their season continuing beyond 162 games, the Mariners need to win again today and hope for some losses in front of them. They should just listen to these calls until first pitch.