Barstool Sports Employees Decide The Paychecks Really Are Worth This

In response to Thursday’s Business Insider article, which documented three women who had experienced violent, humiliating sex with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, he issued a rambling statement in a video. Portnoy chose to ignore whatever legal advice he received as he talked about allegations from two of the women, and said he “never did anything remotely non-consensual.” He didn’t deny the specific acts the women detailed to reporter Julia Black. Almost as if prompted by some kind of internal memo, a number of people with paychecks coming from Barstool chose to stand up for their boss in his time of need.

Why on Earth would these employees so willingly and so immediately throw themselves in front of Portnoy? Is the money that good? Even so, it’s difficult to understand why they’d do it right away, without hesitation. It’s not like everyone took up a shield. CEO Erika Nardini didn’t say anything, but liked a tweet in support of Portnoy. Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger entirely ignored the news; his brother Roger said more than him. Kevin Clancy made a crack about how his coworkers’ tweets all sounded the same.

The tweets really did have a common thread: I’ve worked at Barstool for X years, I’ve gotten to know Dave Portnoy, and he’s honest. And on top of that, Raymond Shaw is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I have ever known in my life. Portnoy’s treatment of his employees is irrelevant to how he treats a college-aged woman behind closed doors, but even so, at what times is he honest? Is it when he tells an employee she’ll be too ugly to be on camera in five years? Is it when he tells a different employee to quit if he thinks he’s a racist? Is it when he tells a media reporter he wants to stick his tongue down her throat?

Portnoy’s video evaded many of the facts in the Business Insider article. He said he “didn’t know what would be in it”; Black wrote that she gave him and Barstool’s attorney two additional days to respond in more detail, and they didn’t. He avoided the part where Madison (a pseudonym) said he took video of her, without her consent, performing oral sex. He said the only reason Madison slept on the couch after the one time they had sex, which she described as painful to Black, was because of “a disagreement about life.” He didn’t elaborate beyond that.

“No charges ever have been filed—probably won’t, unless I’m provoking right now—but there’s no way to do it because I’ve never done anything,” Portnoy said toward the end of the clip. That sentence feels like it speaks for itself. You’d think so, anyway, but not for these employees.

Each Portnoy defender tried so hard to speak from the heart, when they should have deferred to their brains. This is bizarre and pathetic:

I believe @stoolpresidente, I bought the @PNGamingInc dip, and I am happy to be working for @barstoolsports. — Large (@LargeBarstool) November 4, 2021

I’ve known Dave for 6+ years. In that time I’ve never known him to lie one time. About ANYTHING. Not once. Pretty remarkable for someone who lives their entire life in the public eye.



Theres no reason to think that what he says here isn’t also the 100% truth. https://t.co/iEddfLEWMK — CALEB PRESSLEY (@calebpressley) November 4, 2021

Couldn't have said it better than Caleb right here. @stoolpresidente has been my boss for more than half a decade now and in that time I can say there's no one more honest than him. https://t.co/yXgR8SheML — Glenny Balls (@Glenny_balls) November 4, 2021

This is exactly how I feel. Really well said by @calebpressley https://t.co/jqLqNjTtfE — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) November 4, 2021

One minute I’m a liberal SJW (it’s true), the other I’m some sort of co-conspirator in a ridiculous false narrative. How much am I paid? Not enough to get me to lie for someone I genuinely thought did what Dave is being accused of. Barstool couldn’t afford it. https://t.co/xYxvXKmsnz — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) November 5, 2021

Nobody has been told to do anything. This is just actually how we all feel about Dave. The word honest keeps getting thrown around but it is truly the best way to describe him and is something I’ve always respected and appreciated about having him as a boss https://t.co/Ndwv9Dblbs — Ria (@BarstoolRia) November 4, 2021

Over the past year I’ve gotten to work next to Dave. I’ve learned his character, I’ve seen what his morals are, I have seen the way he acts when the cameras are off when the mics are unplugged. I’ve never seen or heard Dave tell a lie, always honest in every aspect of life. https://t.co/ZaWbASkR3H — Brianna Chickenfry (@BChickenfry) November 4, 2021

I’ve known Dave Portnoy for over 5+ years and can genuinely say he’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever encountered. I am proud to work for his company and believe in his character. — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) November 4, 2021

Do you think we'd all work for a guy if this was true. He's an open book and I know whatever he says is the truth. https://t.co/4CstcWaaHQ — Marty Mush (@martymush) November 4, 2021

If you read the BI article please also watch this video https://t.co/uCCR7mJ6pm — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 4, 2021

I dont know Portnoy on a close personal level, but he is one of the most honest people I've ever met. — Chief (@BarstoolChief) November 4, 2021

After nearly 6 years knowing Dave Portnoy – hosting radio together, dozens of work trips, dinners, nights out – I'm constantly asked what he is really like.



Dave is ALWAYS honest, ALWAYS tries to do the right thing, ALWAYS is respectful. A man I'm extremely proud to work with. https://t.co/SXNyAHNK0u — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) November 4, 2021

I only have a two-year window with Dave Portnoy. In my time with him, he has been the most honest, upfront person I’ve ever done business with. I have worked for a lot of people, I’ve never been more sure about someone’s character than Dave Portnoy. I believe and stand with Dave. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) November 4, 2021

What people like this clown may not realize is there would be no @spittinchiclets without Dave Portnoy. I’ve known him 15 years and believe him and his version of the events in his life. Doesn’t change the fact he’s 5’7” at most and has to stand on his tippy toes for pictures https://t.co/9mRGiXiVME — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) November 4, 2021

I’ve spent a lot of time around Dave over the last few years and all I’ve known him to be is a good person, and more importantly an honest person. All schtick aside, I’ve always looked up to him for those reasons and will continue to do so. Team Portnoy for life https://t.co/s7ci5Mjyal — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) November 4, 2021

“It’s actually fucking scary, because people can basically say whatever they want,” Portnoy said in his video. Hours later he was retaliating, as those three women said he would: He baselessly accused Black and Business Insider of conspiring to try and tank his parent company’s stock.