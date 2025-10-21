An Interview With The Guy Anthony Edwards Called “Fly As Fuck” While Giving Timothee Chalamet The White Boy Of The Year Award

This week's Nothing But Respect was a special one, not only because we got to talk to a musician who has been awarded Best New Music by Pitchfork three times, but also because we got the story behind the story of Anthony Edwards giving Timothee Chalamet the White Boy Of The Year Award. What more could you ask for on the eve of the NBA season?

In Part 1, Harry and I were joined by Tom Krell of How To Dress Well. Tom is a thoughtful person and dedicated Nuggets fan, and he had a lot to say about Hunter Tyson getting the final Nuggets roster spot over Kessler Edwards. We got into a lot of Nuggets chatter, the Thunder as agentic basketball team, and the hilarious, busted Sacramento Kings. As I was in the process of asking Tom if he was aware of Devin Carter's hairline situation, his internet suffered a catastrophic failure. What are they hiding from us?

In Part 2, we conducted a brief interview with Michael Centola, who was shouted out during the first annual Believe That Awards, an online awards show that appears to have been engineered for the sake of Anthony Edwards saying funny things to various celebrities. While engaged in a brief session of Remembering Some White Boys with Chalamet, Edwards said, "I went to school with a white boy named Michael Centola, fly as fuck." Harry found Centola, and we interviewed him about growing up with Ant. Unfortunately, Ben Shelton was too busy to also talk about his award. Next time!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!