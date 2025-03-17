All My Favorite Lines From ‘With Love, Meghan’

Somewhere among the crudités, preserves, and edible flowers in With Love, Meghan, you may notice a tragedy: The Duchess of Sussex would have made an excellent working royal. Is this not their whole thing? Using the soft power of images to hide how little they have to say? Perfecting party tricks because they need no other skills? The eight-episode Netflix cooking show claims our lives can be “elevated” with just a tiny bit of plotting. (Serving a basket of croissants with strawberry preserves and a couple fresh strawberries, for example, can tell “a strawberry story.”) Meghan wraps gifts, works peonies into wild floral arrangements, speaks enough Argentinian Spanish to get by, and prints menus for brunch parties in her own chic calligraphy.

The whole thing is soothing and perfectly forgettable—except for these lines, which I plan to incorporate into my own story, to the confusion and alarm of my friends. (All are spoken by the Duchess herself, unless otherwise noted in parentheses.)