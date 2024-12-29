Skip to Content
Aaron Rodgers Incapable Of Throwing Even One Touchdown Pass

6:50 PM EST on December 29, 2024

It's been said many times before, across many different eras, but that doesn't make it any less true: The New York Jets always find new ways to humiliate themselves. Regardless of the circumstances, they really can take any setup and provide it with a proper punchline.

The Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, but the focus this week was on when Aaron Rodgers would notch his 500th career passing touchdown. The 41-year-old quarterback, currently sitting at 499, needed only one more TD pass to be the fifth player in NFL history to achieve the feat. It could function as a small personal victory in a season of misery. Davante Adams, Rodgers's favorite receiver and perhaps the only person remaining on the Jets willing to tolerate him, said he would be happy to make history with the QB. "Obviously, I'd love to," Adams said earlier in the weekend, via ESPN. "I got 200, I got 400, so it would be dope to get 500 as well."

Adams did not get 500, because Rodgers didn't throw a TD pass the whole game. In Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, he didn't even get 200 passing yards. Rodgers went 12-for-18 for 112 yards, threw two interceptions, and was sacked four times, including once in his own end zone for a safety. The only history he made today was becoming the most-sacked QB in NFL history since 1963, after Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau took him down in the third quarter. In another moment of indignity, after his second pick, Rodgers was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a late shove on interceptor Christian Benford.

Even on this nullified play late in the third quarter, it was very clear that Rodgers's heart was no longer in it:

Rodgers was responsible for no points in a defeat that brought the Jets' record to 4-12. Tyrod Taylor replaced him in the fourth quarter, when Buffalo led 40-0, and threw two TD passes on 11-of-14 passing for 83 yards. The backup QB clearly benefitted from garbage-time defense, but there was enough room for regret to creep in: Would the Jets have been fine this season with any other quarterback? Should they have started Taylor? Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said after the game that he'd have to review the film to evaluate Rodgers's performance. Sure, whatever. He's not going to be there in a week anyway.

Since the Bills benched Josh Allen for Mitch Trubisky once the game was out of reach, a total of four QBs played in Sunday's game. Three of them threw TD passes; Rodgers was the only one who didn't. Now that's funny.

Samer Kalaf

