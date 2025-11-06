A Deep Dive Into The Architect Of The Miami Heat’s Weird New Offense, With Rohan Nadkarni

Have you watched the Miami Heat this season? They're doing weird stuff, and it's mostly working. Weeks after the Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, they also let go of several staffers, including first-year assistant Noah LaRoche, who then joined Miami. LaRoche was the architect of an unorthodox Grizzlies offense last year, an offense that eschewed ball screens. The theory is that you begin with spacing, then incite motion among defenders by driving hard to the hoop and proceeding down the flow chart from there. There's an interesting theory of space, one that upends a lot of conventional wisdom about how basketball works.

And it is mostly working, though Miami has come back down to earth a little. To make sense of it, and to talk about hoops after a few weeks spent on meta-conversations, Harry and I were joined by Rohan Nadkarni. The last two times we tried to book Rohan, I suffered medical maladies. I am happy to report that my health survived his invitation to the podcast, though this time around, my bike was stolen hours after his appearance. He will be lucky to receive a fourth invitation.

