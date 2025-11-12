Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

A Brief Tour Through The Bad Parts Of The NBA, With Ock Sportello

12:57 PM EST on November 12, 2025

Crisis actor Nicholas Dickason????
Harry Krinsky/YouTube
7Comments

Harry and I did not know that Nico Harrison was about to be fired when we invited famed blogger Ock Sportello back on Nothing But Respect this week, but the timing worked out perfectly, as our planned Brooklyn Nets vivisection (yes that is a threat) dovetailed with the Nico stuff and the necessary Sacramento Kings monologue. The loose theme was "bad stuff," notably the Patrick Dumont/Nicholas Dickason photo-op (pictured above); the in-arena vibe in Sacramento; and the experience of watching Cam Thomas, who lowkey moves like this guy.

As for Ock Sportello: I highly recommend his Substack, Never Hungover, the site of many bangers such as a necessary diatribe against the sports quote graphic industrial complex, his incredibly popular diagnosis of the swag crisis, and the blog post that put him on my radar, his essential portrait of Ball Don't Stop, a load-bearing character in the broader NBR universe. Ock was a frequent guest in NBR Season 1, and I imagine we'll have him back on a few more times this season.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Politics

Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails Claim That Donald Trump “Knew About The Girls”

November 12, 2025
NBA

This Is Not The Start Cooper Flagg Wanted

November 12, 2025
NBA

Am I A Bug To You?

November 12, 2025
Podcasts

Who Said Malala Doesn’t Like To Gossip?

November 12, 2025
Make It Nice

Make It Nice: How Much Can One Room Do?

November 12, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement