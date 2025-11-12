A Brief Tour Through The Bad Parts Of The NBA, With Ock Sportello

Harry and I did not know that Nico Harrison was about to be fired when we invited famed blogger Ock Sportello back on Nothing But Respect this week, but the timing worked out perfectly, as our planned Brooklyn Nets vivisection (yes that is a threat) dovetailed with the Nico stuff and the necessary Sacramento Kings monologue. The loose theme was "bad stuff," notably the Patrick Dumont/Nicholas Dickason photo-op (pictured above); the in-arena vibe in Sacramento; and the experience of watching Cam Thomas, who lowkey moves like this guy.

As for Ock Sportello: I highly recommend his Substack, Never Hungover, the site of many bangers such as a necessary diatribe against the sports quote graphic industrial complex, his incredibly popular diagnosis of the swag crisis, and the blog post that put him on my radar, his essential portrait of Ball Don't Stop, a load-bearing character in the broader NBR universe. Ock was a frequent guest in NBR Season 1, and I imagine we'll have him back on a few more times this season.

