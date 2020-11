Whew! After a campaign that seemed to last several decades, the 2020 United States presidential election is now over. Here’s a special look from the Defector Decision Desk at the winners and losers of the race. There’s a lot to break down, so let’s get to it.

Winners

Joe Biden

Is the President-elect of the United States.

Losers

Donald Trump

Was not re-elected President of the United States.