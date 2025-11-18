Skip to Content
Which NBA Teams Are Cool?

2:19 PM EST on November 18, 2025

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 29: Luka Garza #52 of the Boston Celtics watches warmups before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden on October 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images
This week on Nothing But Respect we were joined by the boys from You Know Ball for a special home-and-home podcast series. Part 1, which you can find below, was in theory dedicated to the question of which teams this season are cool. I say "in theory" because we had to first get through an extended Luka Garza segment, a lengthy appreciation of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. "MJ Edgecombe" Edgecombe, and a brief look at the dire state of the New Orleans Pelicans. We then had a discussion around my admittedly vague prompt to name some cool teams as to how to even define that term in the first place. It was a fun one.

Harry and I will be recording Part 2 later this afternoon, where we will be discussing the obverse of this episode's question and conducting a survey of the teams with the worst vibes.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

