Which NBA Teams Are Cool?

This week on Nothing But Respect we were joined by the boys from You Know Ball for a special home-and-home podcast series. Part 1, which you can find below, was in theory dedicated to the question of which teams this season are cool. I say "in theory" because we had to first get through an extended Luka Garza segment, a lengthy appreciation of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. "MJ Edgecombe" Edgecombe, and a brief look at the dire state of the New Orleans Pelicans. We then had a discussion around my admittedly vague prompt to name some cool teams as to how to even define that term in the first place. It was a fun one.

Harry and I will be recording Part 2 later this afternoon, where we will be discussing the obverse of this episode's question and conducting a survey of the teams with the worst vibes.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!