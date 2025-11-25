Skip to Content
Welcome To The ‘Nothing But Respect’ Media Hour

2:43 PM EST on November 25, 2025

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 24: Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors waves to the crowd as he walks off the court after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on November 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images
This week on the show, Harry and I yapped about a number of different media-adjacent topics, basketball and otherwise. What began as a discussion of how we each follow the NBA turned into a much longer conversation about cutting-edge media in other spheres, namely, the daily streaming tech show Technology Business Programming Network (TBPN). What should one make of the success of an X dot com–based show broadcast during the middle of the workday that is mostly impenetrable to non-tech audiences? To what extent is TBPN's explicitly boosterish, non-journalistic outlook a problem? Does this connect at all to hoops media (yes)?

We also talked about the unc-nephew axis, Rob Dillingham's 2008 Financial Crisis hoodie, and the Toronto Raptors, which is why this blog post has a photo of Brandon Ingram atop it. No guest this week, though we have two very special episodes with Defector staffers planned for the next two weeks!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

