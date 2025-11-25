Welcome To The ‘Nothing But Respect’ Media Hour

This week on the show, Harry and I yapped about a number of different media-adjacent topics, basketball and otherwise. What began as a discussion of how we each follow the NBA turned into a much longer conversation about cutting-edge media in other spheres, namely, the daily streaming tech show Technology Business Programming Network (TBPN). What should one make of the success of an X dot com–based show broadcast during the middle of the workday that is mostly impenetrable to non-tech audiences? To what extent is TBPN's explicitly boosterish, non-journalistic outlook a problem? Does this connect at all to hoops media (yes)?

We also talked about the unc-nephew axis, Rob Dillingham's 2008 Financial Crisis hoodie, and the Toronto Raptors, which is why this blog post has a photo of Brandon Ingram atop it. No guest this week, though we have two very special episodes with Defector staffers planned for the next two weeks!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!