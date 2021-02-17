Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

We Have Been Bamboozled By The NHL And Its Fraudulent Outdoor Games

Maitreyi Anantharaman
February 17, 2021 6:13 pm
Outdoor shinny hockey action during the 7th Annual Lake Louise Pond Hockey Classic on the frozen surface of Lake Louise on February 27, 2016 in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada.
Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

For the last few weeks, I’ve been entranced by the videos the NHL is sharing to promote the league’s outdoor games, which are taking place in Lake Tahoe this weekend. I can’t get enough of these beautiful videos and these arresting shades of blue and would like to listen to the wonderful sound of blades scraping ice and cold winds blowing for the rest of my life!

For efficiency’s sake, I thought it might be nice to consume these videos in large quantities and began simply scrolling through the video results of the #NHLOutdoors hashtag on Twitter, where I learned that these ads are actually part of an elaborate ruse! No lake hockey will be played in Lake Tahoe! One of the results was a video showing the workers in Lake Tahoe building the rink, which is going to be on a golf course on land and adjacent to the lake. Boo!!! Booooo!!!! I kept this crushing, embarrassing experience private and did not share it with anyone until this afternoon, when Kelsey and McKenna revealed that they were also under the impression these games were being played on a real lake.

The good news is we are not alone in being bamboozled. Even at the highest levels of hockey, there is confusion about the circumstances of these games. Disgusting! To atone for this deceptive campaign, Gary Bettman must intervene right now and move these damn outdoor games to a real frozen lake.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. My deepest sympathies to Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, an innocent and hopeful man who simply wanted to believe the best of the National Hockey League.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

We Have Been Bamboozled By The NHL And Its Fraudulent Outdoor Games

Defector Up All Night
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Outdoor shinny hockey action during the 7th Annual Lake Louise Pond Hockey Classic on the frozen surface of Lake Louise on February 27, 2016 in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada.

33-Year-Old Bucks Exec Alex Lasry Wants To Be A Senator Now

NBA
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Bucks senior vice president and U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry

Point/Counterpoint: Rush Limbaugh

Media
David Roth
Albert Burneko
Rush Limbaugh, who has since died, celebrates after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Stefanos Tsitsipas “Flied Like A Little Bird” In A Stunning Comeback Over Rafael Nadal

Tennis
Giri Nathan
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand during his Men’s Singles Quarterfinals match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day 10 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 17, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
See more stories