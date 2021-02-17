We Have Been Bamboozled By The NHL And Its Fraudulent Outdoor Games

For the last few weeks, I’ve been entranced by the videos the NHL is sharing to promote the league’s outdoor games, which are taking place in Lake Tahoe this weekend. I can’t get enough of these beautiful videos and these arresting shades of blue and would like to listen to the wonderful sound of blades scraping ice and cold winds blowing for the rest of my life!

For efficiency’s sake, I thought it might be nice to consume these videos in large quantities and began simply scrolling through the video results of the #NHLOutdoors hashtag on Twitter, where I learned that these ads are actually part of an elaborate ruse! No lake hockey will be played in Lake Tahoe! One of the results was a video showing the workers in Lake Tahoe building the rink, which is going to be on a golf course on land and adjacent to the lake. Boo!!! Booooo!!!! I kept this crushing, embarrassing experience private and did not share it with anyone until this afternoon, when Kelsey and McKenna revealed that they were also under the impression these games were being played on a real lake.

The good news is we are not alone in being bamboozled. Even at the highest levels of hockey, there is confusion about the circumstances of these games. Disgusting! To atone for this deceptive campaign, Gary Bettman must intervene right now and move these damn outdoor games to a real frozen lake.

Here’s @andreburakovsky crushing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s dreams and telling him that February’s Lake Tahoe game will not be played on the lake. #Avs pic.twitter.com/Umha9Srtpk — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 12, 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. My deepest sympathies to Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, an innocent and hopeful man who simply wanted to believe the best of the National Hockey League.