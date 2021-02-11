Skip to contents
Was Wayne Gretzky A Fraud?

Tom Ley
February 11, 2021 6:02 pm
Credit: Glenn Cratty /Allsport

Barry submitted a take today which I had not previously been exposed to: that Wayne Gretzky, The Great One himself, was perhaps not as great as his reputation suggests because he got to play in an era when hockey goalies really stunk. As a hockey moron, I demanded evidence that could affirm Barry’s position, at which point Lauren provided me with this truly wonderful lowlight reel:

Oh man! Look at those clowns! They suck so bad!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Feel free to let us know if you think Wayne Gretzky was a fraud.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

