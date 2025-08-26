Travis Kelce Sufficiently Recovered From Humiliating Super Bowl Loss To Propose

In a joint Instagram post made this afternoon, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption reads. The song attached is Swift's "So High School," the only song she's released about Travis, which includes the famous line, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

Fans have expected this engagement for months. Swift has sung about love ending in marriage her whole career, so it was safe to assume she hoped to marry one day. The two seem happy. They've been spotted on vacation and out to dinner all offseason, and Swift recently announced her new album on the Kelce brothers' podcast. And, ultimately, they are both people in their 30s who have been dating for two years. An engagement felt inevitable.

Which is why many people predicted that Kelce would propose in February of this year, at the Super Bowl. It made sense: If Kansas City won, they would be the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls. Taylor Swift would be in attendance, as she had at most of the big games. And—to make rumors worse—she wore white. Technically, all the WAGs wore white. As Us Weekly reported at the time, the Kansas City WAGS wore white to the Super Bowl because the team was wearing the white away jerseys, and they wanted to match. He was going to propose! People screamed online. And maybe he was.

But we will never know, because Kansas City got absolutely stomped by the Philadelphia Eagles. The game ended 40-22, and it never felt that close. At one point, Kansas City was down 40-6. Travis could not propose to his superstar girlfriend under these conditions.

But it has been six months. The wounds are licked, and instead of getting down on one knee in a sweaty jersey, he did it in a nice polo shirt surrounded by hundreds of roses. This was certainly the better-smelling option.

As someone who has listened to Taylor Swift her entire career, I am happy for her—she found a giant dummy of a man and they are in love. But as an Eagles fan, I relish the fact that Travis Kelce will now be surrounded on all sides by Eagles fans. His brother Jason was an Eagles superstar. Jason's wife Kylie Kelce is maybe the biggest Eagles fan alive. And before they started dating, Pennsylvania-raised Taylor Swift confirmed that the "Eagles T-shirt hanging on the door" lyric in "Gold Rush" was in fact for the football team. She was spotted wearing an Eagles sweatshirt a few months before they began dating.

Congratulations to our new American Royal Couple, and Go Birds.