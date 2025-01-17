Transactions, January 17

We are excited to announce that Defector has a new Culture Editor: Brandy Jensen.

Brandy comes to us as a free agent, having recently set what must be a record for shortest stint at a media company before being laid off. Before that, she was an editor at The Outline (RIP) and Gawker 2.0 (RIP). She got laid off from both of those jobs, too.

Although Brandy is a new hire, her presence at Defector will feel familiar. Last spring, she took ownership of the site for a week as Defector's first-ever guest editor, overseeing the publication of a fantastic package of themed essays. After that, she came aboard for a couple months to help us keep the site running while a few staffers were away on family leave.

Brandy's already put her fingerprints on Defector, and the site has been much better for it. We're all very excited to see what new dimensions she brings to the site as our Culture Editor. She will officially start on Feb. 3.

OK, back to blogging. Thank you for your continued support of Defector.