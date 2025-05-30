They Can’t All Be Thrillers

Late in the New York Knickerbockers' conprehensive but semi-drab 111–94 beating of the Indiana Pacers, TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy took his inner grump for one final walk around the broadcast by saying something along the lines of, After Game 4, people were asking why Jalen Brunson couldn't be a little more like Tyrese Haliburton, and after Game 5 they'll be asking why Tyrese Haliburton couldn't be a little bit more like Jalen Brunson.

It was, yes, another lament about who the next face of the NBA's Eastern Conference would be, because the game itself carried so little entertainment. In fairness, the first four games had been excellent and Game 4 preposterously so, thus Game 5 would have to suffer by comparison. That the margin of fun between the two was this large, though, came as a bit of an annoyance to Van Gundy, and to be sure nearly anyone not sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden. Frankly, the biggest moment in Knicks–Pacers was when Peter DeBoer hooked goaltender Jake Oettinger after eight minutes in Dallas' 6-3 series-killing loss to Edmonton.

This estimation is not predicated upon the Knicks winning the game; rather, anything that leads to Game 7 in any series is beneficial by nature, and New York needed to win the game. Plus, in the longer term, their flaws happen to coincide neatly with Indiana's strengths and vice versa, which is why the struggle to establish and maintain pace has been so crucial. But because we look for faces rather than games, we want this to be a desperate fight between Brunson and Haliburton for the right to be Not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and in the last two games each has alternated on claiming Most Disappointing In Show.

Game 5 was over before the opening montage of everyone in Celebrity Row could be completed. This perpetual irritation can be forgiven though, as it is merely New York's answer to the Jack Nicholson–Dyan Cannon Laker years, and even Golden State's E-40-next-to-poker brat Phil Hellmuth lineup. Everyone has one—Indiana's just happens to be Caitlin Clark, who through no fault of her own is now the magnet for every internet loonbot available, and in any event is injured, and her team is on the road, making her attendance intermittent at best.

But we digress. Brunson made the first three field goals of the night to give the Knicks what proved to be an insurmountable 6-0 lead. The lead was 10 eight minutes in, and was double digits the entire second half. No big runs from the Pacers, no late-game scares, mostly because the Pacers shot 10 percent worse than in Game 4 and doubled their turnovers, and because Haliburton went from a near-miraculous 32-15-12 with no turnovers game to 8-6-2, also with no turnovers. Lesson: Being careful with the ball isn't nearly as useful if that's all you're doing with it.

But the other truth is that Indiana has not convinced anyone that they are elite even though they have had the fourth-best record since the middle of December and powerbombed Milwaukee and Cleveland in the first two rounds. The Pacers have scored 130 points 14 times this year, but last night was only the sixth time they couldn't clear 100. Every one of their attempts at scoring runs only seemed to take the deficit from 16 to 12, and coach Rick Carlisle, who looks like he'd punch a bear who was in the middle of eating him just for appearances' sake, pulled the contributors three minutes from the end, doubtless to save their energies for Saturday. The Knicks looked like Good Knicks, while the Pacers looked like the Bulls. T'would have been better had they looked more like the Pacers in defeat, because this series has been indisputably the best of the bunch so far, and last night was so jarringly crud.

But at least we have settled the matter on the Eastern Conference's true face, and it's been there right in front of us all along, though it must be said that even he couldn't save Thursday night, try through he might. It is, has been, and will continue to be Kevin Harlan. After all, neither Brunson nor Haliburton has had to wrangle Reggie Miller and Our Boy Stan for a full 48.