Until today I had succeeded at mostly ignoring whatever is going on with the truckers, beyond absorbing the facts that some truckers in Canada are being annoying, and now some truckers in America want to be annoying in the same way. But then I got caught up in the tale of Bob Bolus.

DC trucker convoy update from Scranton, PA:



There is currently only one truck in the convoy. Organizer Bob Bolus said they expected more people to join, and will call off the convoy if others don’t show up



Convoy was scheduled to leave an hour and 45 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/1IyQ3Nrv3O — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) February 23, 2022

Bob Bolus is on the highway headed down to DC.



We have driven up and down the line, His 18 wheeler is the only one in the convoy followed by four or five pick up trucks and SUVs (that we can tell). All other 18ws passing him



His claim of having 25 trucks driving down is false pic.twitter.com/xvEeqxobnm — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) February 23, 2022

Trucker update!



Bob Bolus stopped for gas and breakfast outside of Harrisburg



I asked him what he thinks of the lack of truckers joining



“We’ve got a few cars…we’ve got people who see what we’re doing on social media and everyone else. It’s like having 10,000 people anyway” pic.twitter.com/mvH6y8dlET — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) February 23, 2022

Looks like he had a real good time out there!

