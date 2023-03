In a spring training game today between the Phillies and the Blue Jays, home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg lost his nut:

Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejects JT Realmuto for this 🤨 pic.twitter.com/dkQtpU1bHt — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2023

If you want to give this a charitable reading, you can say that everyone's brain is a little bit cooked from the slog of spring training at this point, and that you can't really blame a guy for momentarily losing his sense. Let's be uncharitable, though: MLB umpires are, spiritually, becoming police officers at a faster rate than ever before.

