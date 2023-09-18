Skip to Content
Defector Up All Night

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Flying Double-Tackle

6:31 PM EDT on September 18, 2023

Two Olimpia players stay down after being tackled.
125Comments
The soccer tackle I am about to show you is so flagrantly reckless and so hilariously executed that at first I did not believe it was real. Surely this clip was made by a crew of YouTube pranksters as viral marketing for an energy drink, or something.

But no, this really happened. Marathón played Olimpia yesterday in a Liga Nactional match in Honduras that ended in a 1-0 victory for Olimpia. Marathón defender André Orellana was sent off in the 86th minute. For what, I ask. For what???

h/t Clark

Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

