The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Flying Double-Tackle

The soccer tackle I am about to show you is so flagrantly reckless and so hilariously executed that at first I did not believe it was real. Surely this clip was made by a crew of YouTube pranksters as viral marketing for an energy drink, or something.

Por esta acción el referee expulsó (roja directa) a André Orellana.



🎥 Deportes TVC pic.twitter.com/U0pdZ28AYC — Rodolfo (@fitomoca30) September 17, 2023

But no, this really happened. Marathón played Olimpia yesterday in a Liga Nactional match in Honduras that ended in a 1-0 victory for Olimpia. Marathón defender André Orellana was sent off in the 86th minute. For what, I ask. For what???

h/t Clark