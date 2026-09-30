The Fever Are Good Enough To Get Under Your Skin

What does the perfect Indiana Fever game look like? Corner any member of the organization to demand an answer to that question, and they would probably describe something like Tuesday's 99-89 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. If you've somehow yet to have your interest piqued by the incendiary potential that this Fever squad brought to the playoffs, then this is the highlight reel for you:

What the Fever have over every other team in this year's playoff field is a fully functional and complementary Big Three. In Caitlin Clark they have a defense-breaking shooter who also just so happens to be one of the league's best playmakers and pace-setters. In Kelsey Mitchell they have a relentless, pure scoring guard, and in Aliyah Boston they have a bruiser who can play off either of the guards and keep sustained pressure on the rim. When all three are clicking, it can feel like they are capable of scoring 130 points.

The clicks were very loud Tuesday night: Boston scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Mitchell scored 26 while getting to the free-throw line 11 times, and Clark filled up every corner of the stat sheet. She scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished 15 damn assists, and hit five of her 11 three-point attempts. That is both a career-high assist number for Clark and the first time in WNBA history that any player has finished a game with more than 25 points and 15 assists.

Clark played the kind of game that forces you to remember that all the exhausting conversation around her didn't originate from nowhere. You have to be special to earn that kind of attention in the first place, and on Tuesday night there was nothing to do but lock your eyes on No. 22 and greedily anticipate what she was going to do next. The game was played at her speed, to her rhythm, which means it was as frenetic and occasionally disorienting. It was a reminder that when Clark isn't slowed by injuries or shooting slumps, she is one of the most overwhelming kinetic forces in the WNBA—a big and speedy guard who can turn the corner on anyone, create space wherever she wants, and is seemingly most comfortable when dribbling at a dead sprint from one baseline to the other.

"She got down in the paint and continued to kind of slice and dice us," is how Aces head coach Becky Hammon described her team's failure to contain Clark, and the cliché is an appropriate one in this case. Watching Clark blow by her defender, get into the paint, and then fire a one-handed pass to a cutter or an open shooter leaves one with the impression that they have just witnessed a severe slicing, and possibly even a dicing.

When Clark plays this brilliantly, you can sort of start to understand why, for example, a once-respected sports journalist might go off the deep end and dedicate seemingly every waking thought to burnishing Clark's reputation. You can also almost understand why she gathers so many haters—mastery drips off Clark when she's in this kind of zone, but so does an intensity that is reminiscent of the one person at the pickup run who takes things a little too seriously. Does she always have to run that fast? Who is she trying to impress? is an objectively idiotic thing to think about a professional athlete during an elimination game, but the thought was there in my head nonetheless.

Perhaps it was in A'ja Wilson's, too. She and Clark got tied up for a jump ball early in the game, and she seemed to relish fouling Clark out late in the fourth quarter. Wilson had a decent enough game—22 points and nine rebounds with 13 trips to the line—but her frustration boiled over in the fourth quarter. After having to deal with Sophie Cunningham trying to flop her way into a cheap foul, Wilson then found herself dealing with a Fever fan pointing at her and talking shit from the baseline.

I didn't get any replays but here's the incident with a fan and A'ja Wilson — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2026-09-30T01:04:43.420Z

Wilson was given a technical foul, and described the incident after the game to reporters. "I see a man come at me, taking steps toward me and pointing at me, I don't give a damn what you said," she said. "I don't give a damn how you said it, the tone. That is unacceptable. You don't step toward me. You never should sit and point at me. That there is unacceptable." The Fever released a statement after the game saying that "security determined there was no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct," and that the fan was allowed to remain in his seat.

Wilson and the Aces have plenty to work on before Game 3, but even a game in which the Fever got to the rim whenever they wanted and shot 52 percent from the field offers some morsels of hope. The thing about the Fever's dizzying pace is that it creates the opportunity for huge momentum swings in either direction, and the Aces weren't that far away from pulling the game back to their side of the ledger late in the fourth quarter. The Aces cut the Fever's lead to five with two minutes left to play and Clark fouled out of the game, and for a moment it seemed like Indiana's beautiful, sparkling offensive performance was somehow going to end in a loss. The Aces missed their next three shots, though, and the Fever got the double-digit win their effort deserved.