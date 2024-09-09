Skip to Content
The Crossword, Sept. 9: Ope

10:59 AM EDT on September 9, 2024

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Jakob Glesnes during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match at Subaru Park on August 15, 2023 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images|

45-Down: Philadelphia MLS team

Just gonna solve right past ya here. This week's puzzle was constructed by Kelly Richardson and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelly is a northern Michigander who loves running, stand up paddleboarding, and traveling. In addition to constructing crosswords, she is a regular contributor to her hometown newspaper, the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Her favorite Midwest movies are The Straight Story and Fargo.  

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

