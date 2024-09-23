Skip to Content
The Crossword, Sept. 23: Peach Turnover

11:18 AM EDT on September 23, 2024

Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during the Men Single Skating Free Skating on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

15-Across: Skill for Nathan Chen

It's time to get in gear and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Hanh Huynh and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hanh is a bankruptcy attorney who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. with his wife and two kids, 10 and 12. His parents fled Vietnam with him and his siblings, eventually arriving in America as refugees. Hanh was an infantryman in the U.S. Army before going to law school. He enjoys bowling and playing Roblox BedWars with his kids.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

