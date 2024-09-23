The Crossword, Sept. 23: Peach Turnover

It's time to get in gear and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Hanh Huynh and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hanh is a bankruptcy attorney who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. with his wife and two kids, 10 and 12. His parents fled Vietnam with him and his siblings, eventually arriving in America as refugees. Hanh was an infantryman in the U.S. Army before going to law school. He enjoys bowling and playing Roblox BedWars with his kids.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.