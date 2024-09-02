Skip to Content
The Crossword, Sept. 2: Them’s Fighting Words

11:01 AM EDT on September 2, 2024

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ryan Kang/Getty Images|

27-Down: “___, Vikings” (NFL fight song)

Solvers of the world, you have nothing to lose but some time. This week's puzzle was constructed by Marshal Herrmann, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Marshal is a longtime sports fan based in the Chicago area and, more recently, a crossword constructor. He's excited to publish a second Defector puzzle at the intersection of these hobbies

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

