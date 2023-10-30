Skip to Content
The Crossword, Oct. 30: Spooky Season

11:02 AM EDT on October 30, 2023

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 14, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 11-1. Over his face is the Defector Crosswords logo, which is DEFECTOR CROSSWORDS in a crossword puzzle grid with other words around it, and trust me they all fit maybe definitely they do work. It's just 'part' of the full crossword puzzle.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images|

46-Across: Eerie pitch that Kodai Senga brought to the Mets

What is a crossword puzzle, really, but some tricks and some treats? After a few months spent hard at work in the puzzling lab, we're ready to start our weekly crossword, which will run here at Defector every Monday. (Thanks to the thousands of you who gave us feedback on the pilot puzzle we published in August.) We're launching this puzzle in partnership with our friends at AVCX, the excellent independent subscription crossword outlet.

Starting next week, Defector puzzles will live behind the subscriber paywall, but this one, constructed by Ben Zimmer and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu, is free to try. Ben is a linguist, lexicographer, and all-around word nut. He is the language columnist for the Wall Street Journal, chair of the American Dialect Society's New Words Committee, and vocabulary judge for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

